Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Global Medical REIT worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,348,000 after purchasing an additional 305,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after acquiring an additional 123,739 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 619,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 81,420 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $16.15. 2,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,183. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.