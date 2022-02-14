Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sprout Social comprises approximately 1.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprout Social worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of SPT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.19. 3,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,883. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.07.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,170 shares of company stock worth $13,787,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

