Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Bumble worth $33,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMBL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bumble by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bumble by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bumble by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bumble by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

