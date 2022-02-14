Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 137.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,437,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,422. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.