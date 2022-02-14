Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 616,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,520. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a PE ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $30.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $861,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $705,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

