C Partners Holding GmbH Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

C Partners Holding GmbH cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,162. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

