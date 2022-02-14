Cabana LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after buying an additional 246,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 590.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 94,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter.

VIS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.27. 687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.01. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

