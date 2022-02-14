Cabana LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 9.2% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $4.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.68. 770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.87 and its 200-day moving average is $325.79. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

