Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the January 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,556.0 days.
CADLF opened at $3.50 on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadeler A/S (CADLF)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.