Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the January 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,556.0 days.

CADLF opened at $3.50 on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.