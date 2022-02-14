CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CAE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 472,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,889. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CAE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CAE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 106,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.
About CAE
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
