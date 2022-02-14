CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 472,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,889. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CAE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CAE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 106,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

