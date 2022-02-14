Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in January

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNFF opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

