California State Teachers Retirement System Has $58.45 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $58,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.49. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

