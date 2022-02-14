California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $47,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $276.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.16.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

