California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,050 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $49,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 57.3% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,494,000 after buying an additional 1,145,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after buying an additional 702,079 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,496,000 after buying an additional 206,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $59.51 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

