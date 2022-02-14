California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,971 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $51,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB opened at $48.54 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.