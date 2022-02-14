Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.22 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.88.

CALX traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,451. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

