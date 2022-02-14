Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

