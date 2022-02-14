Camber Capital Management LP Has $67.35 Million Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Nektar Therapeutics comprises about 2.1% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 2.03% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $67,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,069. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

