Camber Capital Management LP Reduces Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Camber Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of InnovAge worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 449,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 3,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InnovAge alerts:

INNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of InnovAge stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.02. 1,024,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,690. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV).

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.