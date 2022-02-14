Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $37.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

CDUAF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. 6,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.