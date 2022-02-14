Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $37.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

CDUAF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. 6,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

