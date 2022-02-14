Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $61.94 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. IAA comprises 1.2% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.84% of IAA worth $61,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IAA by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.63. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

