Candlestick Capital Management LP Makes New $15.16 Million Investment in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,161,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.76% of KAR Auction Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $4,596,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after buying an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,189.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

