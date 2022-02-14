Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $240.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

