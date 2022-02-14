Cannell Capital LLC Grows Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.78% of Manitex International worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Manitex International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,438. The firm has a market cap of $143.33 million, a P/E ratio of 103.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

