Cannell Capital LLC Invests $17.50 Million in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 432,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,504,000. eHealth makes up about 2.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.64% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 219.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in eHealth by 84,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EHTH traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $15.35. 15,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,814. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. The company has a market cap of $405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of -0.01. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

