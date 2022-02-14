Cannell Capital LLC Makes New $7.59 Million Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 586,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,000. SelectQuote accounts for about 1.3% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $4,038,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 315,737 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,484,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 974,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.86. 80,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. SelectQuote’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

