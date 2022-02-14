Cannell Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Cannell Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,455 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 113,762.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2,842.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTMN stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $24.72. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,366. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $239.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

