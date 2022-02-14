Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Sells 17,700 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises about 1.6% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

