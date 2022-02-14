Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of CTAGY opened at $1.66 on Monday. Capita has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

