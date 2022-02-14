Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 164,299 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,299 shares during the period. BeiGene comprises 8.1% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $200.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average is $312.83. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $194.50 and a one year high of $426.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

