Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in América Móvil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.53. 87,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

