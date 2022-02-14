Capital International Ltd. CA Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $88,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,795 shares of company stock worth $4,365,773 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.10. The stock had a trading volume of 539,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,540,340. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $216.15 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

