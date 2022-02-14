Capital International Ltd. CA Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $196,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 31.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.81 on Monday, reaching $503.86. 47,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.47 and its 200-day moving average is $493.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

