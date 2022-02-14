Capital International Ltd. CA Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $77,351,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,565. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

