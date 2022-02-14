Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock worth $439,092,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $99.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,579. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

