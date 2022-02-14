Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.70. 58,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,676. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

