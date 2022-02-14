Capital International Sarl Acquires 4,897 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $167.44. 26,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,135. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.77. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

