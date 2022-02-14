Capital International Sarl Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,773. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.27. The stock had a trading volume of 516,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,540,340. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.15 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.