Capital International Sarl Cuts Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209,953 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 139,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 256,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,676 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 453,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2577 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

GGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.