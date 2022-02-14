Capital International Sarl Sells 851 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 70,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,814. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

