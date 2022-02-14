Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.69 Billion Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.73% of NIKE worth $1,689,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $140.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

