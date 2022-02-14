Capital Research Global Investors Has $2.14 Billion Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.70% of PayPal worth $2,136,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

