Capital Research Global Investors Has $3.03 Billion Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,395,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 134,241 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,027,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.