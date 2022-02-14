Capital Research Global Investors Has $3.12 Billion Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,988,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726,919 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 0.7% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.16% of Crown Castle International worth $3,117,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $168.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.