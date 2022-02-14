Capital Research Global Investors Has $8.03 Billion Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.14% of Comcast worth $8,025,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.2% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $717,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 11.7% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 88.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Comcast by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.01 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

