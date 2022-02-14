Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in American International Group were worth $1,958,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

NYSE:AIG opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.