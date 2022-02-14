Capital Research Global Investors Sells 901,741 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,365,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,741 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 8.62% of PagSeguro Digital worth $1,467,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $4,309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.