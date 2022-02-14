Capital Research Global Investors Sells 9,792,156 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,452,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,792,156 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.0% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 9.89% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $4,257,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,475,000 after purchasing an additional 307,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.