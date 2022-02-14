Capital World Investors Acquires 2,327,677 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 5.85% of Motorola Solutions worth $2,296,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,996,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,043,000 after buying an additional 34,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $216.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.29 and a 200-day moving average of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.79 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

