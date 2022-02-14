Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.32% of Philip Morris International worth $7,844,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $107.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

